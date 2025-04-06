Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Indonesia will not retaliate against Trump tariff, official says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Asia

Indonesia will not retaliate against Trump tariff, official says

Indonesia will not retaliate against Trump tariff, official says

Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia's chief economic minister, gestures as he talks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Jakarta, Indonesia on Jun 8, 2023. (File photo: REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

06 Apr 2025 06:55PM (Updated: 06 Apr 2025 06:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: Indonesia will not retaliate against US President Donald Trump's 32 per cent trade tariff on Southeast Asia's largest economy, its senior economic minister said on Sunday (Apr 6) in the government's first response to the levy.

Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto said in a statement that Indonesia would pursue diplomacy and negotiations to find mutually beneficial solutions after Trump announced sweeping global tariffs on Wednesday.

"The approach was taken by considering the long-term interest of bilateral trade relation, as well as to maintain the investment climate and national economic stability," Airlangga said, adding that Jakarta will support potentially impacted sectors, such as the apparel and footwear industry.

Trump's tariff on Indonesia, one of six hard-hit Southeast Asian countries, is set to take effect on Wednesday.

The Indonesian government will gather inputs from businesses on Monday to help formulate strategy to address the US tariff, and will find ways to increase trade with European countries as an alternative to the US and China, Airlangga said.

Jakarta has said it would send a high-level delegation to the US for direct negotiations with the government.

Indonesia posted a US$16.8 billion trade surplus last year with the US, which was its third-biggest export destination, receiving shipments worth US$26.3 billion in 2024, according to Indonesian government data.

Indonesia’s main exports to the US include electronics, apparel and clothing, and footwear.

Related:

Source: Reuters/lh

Related Topics

indonesia United States
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement