Indonesia train crash: Minister apologises after suggestion to move women-only rail carriages sparks backlash
Indonesia’s Minister for Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Arifah Choiri Fauzi had suggested placing women-only carriages in the middle of trains, “so men would be at the ends”, following the fatal train crash that killed 16 women near Jakarta.
JAKARTA: An Indonesian minister has apologised, after her proposal to move female-only carriages from the end to the middle of trains sparked public backlash.
Minister for Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Arifah Choiri Fauzi’s remarks came in the wake of a train collision near Jakarta that killed 16 women in an all-female carriage.
In a video posted on her personal Instagram account and the ministry’s page on Wednesday (Apr 29), Arifah said that her earlier remarks were “inappropriate”.
“I sincerely apologise to the public, especially to the victims and their families who felt hurt or uncomfortable because of the statement,” she said.
“I had no intention of disregarding the safety of other passengers.”
On Tuesday, after visiting victims of the train collision, Arifah had suggested placing women-only carriages in the middle of trains, “so men would be at the ends”, local media reported.
Arifah’s suggestion drew criticism online, with some saying that she had implied that men’s lives were less valuable.
“Every human life has equal value - men and women alike. Men are also fathers, sons and husbands with families who love and depend on them. As a public official, you should promote safety solutions that protect ALL passengers, not suggest that one gender is more disposable than the other,” netizen @wscofficial25 commented on Arifah’s post on Instagram.
In her apology on Wednesday, Arifah said that safety remains the top priority for everyone, both women and men.
“I understand that in a time of grief like this, the main focus should be safety, handling the victims and showing empathy to all affected families,” she said.
Arifah added that her ministry is committed to providing psychological assistance, protection and necessary support, especially for children and families of victims who had experienced trauma due to the train tragedy.
In the incident on Monday night, an electric taxi crossing the tracks along Jalan Ampera in Bekasi, located near Jakarta, suddenly broke down and was hit by a train approaching the nearby East Bekasi Station.
With train operator Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) instructing a second commuter train travelling in the opposite direction to remain at East Bekasi Station, a third train travelling from Jakarta to Surabaya in East Java crashed into the stationary commuter train, crushing passengers who were in a packed all-female carriage.
All 16 fatalities were women and 90 others were injured.
Women-only carriages have been implemented in Indonesia since 2012 and are typically placed at both ends of commuter trains.