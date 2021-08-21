Indonesia's 'YouTube Village' banks on homegrown video stars

BANYUMAS: Siswanto was a down-on-his-luck mechanic until his improbable pivot to internet videos turned his neighbours into stars and vaulted his poor farming community into the limelight as Indonesia's "YouTube Village".

The rags-to-riches tale begins four years ago as he struggled to keep his auto shop business afloat in Kasegeran - a remote town in Java that most Indonesians would struggle to find on a map.

He was cash-strapped and desperate for extra income to feed his growing family, but side jobs scavenging junk and soybean farming were not earning enough to pay the bills.

Siswanto eventually tried publishing short comedy routines over Kasegeran's glacial Internet connection after watching a TV show about an Indonesian influencer who made big money through online videos.

"But nobody watched them so I stopped," said the 38-year-old, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

He decided that it wasn't his "fate to earn a living" that way until, one day, he was struggling to fix a customer's pricey motorbike and turned to online videos for help.

"Even as a mechanic I couldn't understand them," he told AFP. "They were too complicated."

A light bulb went off - Siswanto decided to make his own easy to follow fix-it videos.