As scientists signal ‘code red for humanity’, Indonesia’s climate change targets still lack ambition: Experts

BANGKOK: Despite bringing forward its net zero emissions target by a decade to 2060, experts say Indonesia has missed an opportunity to upgrade its climate change ambitions ahead of critical global talks and amid dire warnings from top scientists about drastic temperature rise.

Indonesia updated its targets late last month ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow beginning Oct 31, and is now targeting a pathway to a low carbon economy and for its most polluting sector - forestry and land use - to reach emissions peak by 2030.

Countries typically update their plans before the talks, and while Indonesia did provide some new information, experts told CNA that its strategy is no more ambitious than previous versions and still lacks detail about how it can actually achieve its goals.

“We don't really see anything new. There are no increased commitments whatsoever. There are no new numbers, said Elrika Hamdi, energy finance analyst at The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

In the submitted nationally determined contribution document (NDC), Indonesia stuck with a 2016 pledge to independently reduce emissions by 29 per cent, compared to 2010 levels, or by 41 per cent with international support by the end of this decade.

The most ambitious of its three pathways - contingent on international support - would see the country meet its Paris Agreement commitments and “rapidly progress towards net-zero emission in 2060 or sooner”, according to Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya. However, no modelling was provided for the period after 2050.

“It is unfortunate that Indonesia is not aiming for higher targets. It is not a surprise,” said Arief Wijaya, the forest, climate and oceans senior manager at World Resources Institute (WRI) Indonesia.

The challenges ahead of the world’s fourth most populous nation are steep, as it looks to protect and restore its vast forests and peatlands and reform an energy sector heavily reliant on fossil fuels.

There are multiple factors complicating Indonesia’s green transition, among them the prioritisation of economic growth, the abundance of coal and importance of coal exports, as well as the widespread impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic which has dented state coffers.

There has been little evidence of green recovery efforts in the measures to counter the impacts of COVID, with subsidies flowing to prop up the fossil fuel industry.

Abidah Setyowati, a research fellow in the Faculty of Technology, Policy and Management at Delft University of Technology, says the government is being pragmatic about its targets, not wishing to promise what it cannot deliver. But she says its leadership needs to step up with the rest of the international community.

“The government is trying to make it as realistic as possible, with their capacity and the complexity to do a rapid transition to low carbon. The problem is this needs to be a not-business-as-usual commitment,” she said.

“Indonesia’s commitment to 2060 is concerning. It’s a little bit too late to say the least. We need to be much more ambitious than being realistic about what we can do.”

Analysis has cast doubt on Indonesia’s ability to achieve its Paris Agreement targets. Climate Action Tracker assesses the country’s efforts as “highly insufficient” and its policies not in line with a path to two degrees Celsius global warming.

The world was reminded of the importance of striving for such targets by one of the most significant and comprehensive climate change reports to date, produced by the world’s top climate scientists and released by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) on Monday (Aug 9).

A hotter planet is now unavoidable.

The planet is already on course for an estimated 1.5 degrees warming by 2030, according to the IPCC report, a scenario locked in by years of humans burning fossil fuels and failing to take sufficient action to reverse the impacts.

It produced strong evidence of the likelihood of more damaging and frequent disasters like floods, heatwaves, droughts and cyclones, and implored humanity collectively to take drastic action. It is a “code red for humanity”, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.

"The alarm bells are deafening and the evidence is irrefutable: Greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk," he said.

“This report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet.”

In Indonesia’s long term strategy, however, even the most ambitious pathway still includes a substantial reliance on coal to provide energy. It is a policy that carries both economic and environmental risk.