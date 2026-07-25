Indonesian authorities arrest former anti-corruption prosecutor after seizing US$19 million and gold

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities arrested a former anti-graft prosecutor after seizing millions of dollars and more than 70 kilogrammes of gold bars from his home and other properties, an official said on Friday (Jul 24).

Southeast Asia's biggest economy has long struggled with corruption and has arrested scores of public officials in recent years.

Febrie Adriansyah stands accused of money laundering while serving as the country's top anti-corruption prosecutor, Assistant Attorney General for Oversight Rudi Margono told reporters late on Friday.

Febrie stepped down on Jul 11 after serving in the role for more than four years, following the raids on properties, including his house outside Jakarta.

Investigators seized US$19 million in various currencies and 74 kilogrammes (163 pounds) of gold bars worth millions more.

After hours of questioning, Febrie denied any wrongdoing late Friday and said he was a victim of "criminalisation" in comments to local TV.

His lawyer Febri Diansyah said his client hoped that "the legal process can proceed fairly."

The investigation against Febrie was started by police, then handed over to anti-corruption specialists in his former office.