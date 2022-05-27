Limited chicken export hinders Indonesia's chances to replace Malaysia’s supply: Farmers association

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s overwhelmingly large supply of chickens for domestic consumption meant that it would be difficult for its poultry industry to step up production to replace Malaysia’s external supply of chickens.

Chairman of Indonesia’s National People's Farmers Association (PPRN), Alvino Warjiantono told CNA that it would be hard for Indonesian farmers to increase production as the country’s export of chickens was small.

Malaysia is set to curb the export of up to 3.6 million chickens a month from Jun 1, as among other measures to address the domestic supply shortage.

The move has caused prices of chicken to balloon in countries reliant on supplies from Malaysia as importers scramble to look for an alternative.

“Our export is very small because (Indonesian breeders) haven't been able to keep prices competitive,” said Mr Warjiantono.

According to the Indonesian Ministry of Agriculture, the country produces 3.4 million tonnes of chicken meat each year, 500 tonnes or 15 per cent of it, are exported to countries like Timor Leste and Papua New Guinea.

Mr Warjiantono said the main issue is the fluctuating prices of chicken feed which keep prices of Indonesian chickens high.

“We rely on imported feed like corn and soybean and prices for these commodities have been high recently due to the global situation,” he said.

“This is why many producers are reluctant to export their chickens because after logistics and tariffs they wouldn’t stand to make a profit.”