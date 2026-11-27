Indonesian court sentences daycare foundation head to 9 years in jail: Reports
Diyah Kusumastuti was found guilty of operating the Little Aresha Daycare Centre without a licence and of negligence leading to child abuse.
JAKARTA: An Indonesian court in the city of Yogyakarta sentenced the head of a foundation running a daycare centre to nine years in prison in a high-profile child-abuse case that sparked national outrage.
Diyah Kusumastuti was found guilty on Thursday (Nov 27) of operating the daycare centre without a licence and of negligence leading to child abuse, local news websites such as Detik and Kumparan reported.
The Little Aresha Daycare Centre in Yogyakarta province was raided by police in late April, when dozens of children aged 2 to 6 were found with their hands and feet bound together.
The prosecutors had sought a 10-year prison term for Diyah, a court filing showed.
Diyah was also fined 900 million rupiah (US$49,000) and was ordered to pay around 200 million rupiah in restitution, local media reported.
Sunaryanto, the judge who read the verdict, said that Diyah had ordered her subordinates to abuse the children.
Diyah's prior conviction in 2013 in a corruption case was also a factor in her guilty verdict, Detik reported him as saying.
Little Aresha is one of the more expensive child daycare centres in Yogyakarta, a city of nearly four million people and a cultural tourism destination. It charged as much as 1 million rupiah per month, according to Diyah of Indonesia's child protection agency, in a city where the average monthly income is about 3.2 million rupiah.
The case is the biggest single example of alleged child violence in Indonesia, according to child rights activists, and sparked front-page headlines in mainstream media, viral social media coverage and widespread condemnation from rights groups and lawmakers.
In light of the case, the government has promised more oversight and regulation and better coordination between central and regional authorities.
Diyah's legal representative told the court that she was still deliberating whether to pursue an appeal.
Reuters could not immediately contact Diyah's legal representatives for comment.
The official verdict has not been published.
The Yogyakarta court also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Imedia Dwi Anjani, a representative for the parents, said the restitution could not adequately cover the children's therapy.
The court last week sentenced the principal of the daycare centre to five years in jail.