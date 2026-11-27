JAKARTA: An Indonesian court in the city of Yogyakarta sentenced the head of a foundation running a daycare centre to nine years in prison in a high-profile child-abuse case that sparked national outrage.

Diyah Kusumastuti was found guilty on Thursday (Nov 27) of operating the daycare centre without a licence and of negligence leading to child abuse, local news websites such as Detik and Kumparan reported.

The Little Aresha Daycare Centre in Yogyakarta province was raided by police in late April, when dozens of children aged 2 to 6 were found with their hands and feet bound together.

The prosecutors had sought a 10-year prison term for Diyah, a court filing showed.

Diyah was also fined 900 million rupiah (US$49,000) and was ordered to pay around 200 million rupiah in restitution, local media reported.

Sunaryanto, the judge who read the verdict, said that Diyah had ordered her subordinates to abuse the children.

Diyah's prior conviction in 2013 in a corruption case was also a factor in her guilty verdict, Detik reported him as saying.