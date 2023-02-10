Indonesian domestic worker wins compensation for abuse in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: An Indonesian woman who was beaten and burned by her former Hong Kong employers, leaving her suffering chronic pain, was awarded more than US$110,000 in damages on Friday (Feb 10).

The abuse meted out to Kartika Puspitasari, 40, made headlines a decade ago and sparked protests over the treatment of domestic workers in Hong Kong.

Her employers were convicted and jailed in 2013, with a court hearing of how they waged a two-year campaign of violence and humiliation against her.

She was burnt with an iron and beaten with a bike chain, leaving her physically scarred and mentally traumatised.

Her mistreatment only came to light after she sought consular protection, and she eventually returned to Indonesia in 2014 without having received any wages.

On Friday, a judge ruled that Puspitasari had been "treated inhumanely" and awarded her HK$868,607 (US$110,650).

At her home in Padang city on Indonesia's Sumatra island, Puspitasari broke down in tears as she received the news by video call.

"I am lost for words for all of your kindness," she said, thanking her lawyers and friends.