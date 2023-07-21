Indonesian fitness influencer dies in gym accident after barbell broke his neck

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old Indonesian fitness influencer died after a barbell he was attempting to lift broke his neck.

Mr Justyn Vicky was working out at a gym in Bali, Indonesia on Saturday (Jul 15) when the accident happened.

In a video circulating on social media, he can be seen at The Paradise Bali gym attempting a squat-press, with the barbell on his shoulders.

However, during the routine, he appears unable to stand upright after going into a squat. With the weight bearing on him, he fell back into a sitting position as the barbell dropped on the back of his neck.

Mr Vicky's spotter, someone who provides assistance and support during weightlifting, appears to lose his balance and can be seen falling backwards with him during the incident.

According to reports, the personal trainer and bodybuilder, who has 30,000 followers on Instagram, was attempting to lift 210kg.

The severity of the accident left Mr Vicky with "a broken neck and critical compression of vital nerves connecting to his heart and lungs", reported The Daily Mail.

He was rushed to a hospital but died shortly after an emergency operation, it added.

Tributes have poured in on Mr Vicky's last Instagram post, with many remembering him as someone with a friendly and open personality.

The Paradise Bali, the gym where he worked, also wrote in an Instagram post: "Justyn was more than just a fitness expert; he was a beacon of inspiration, motivation, and unwavering support."