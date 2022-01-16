'Beautiful and culturally valuable': Indonesia graveyard community seeks history through old cemeteries

JAKARTA: For most people, graveyards are places to avoid as they are often associated with spirits or spooky things best left to the otherworld.

But there are others like Ruri Hargiyono who finds solace in them and enjoys spending her free time visiting cemeteries.

When she was in primary school, her father passed away. Soon after, she would spend the afternoon at his cemetery and bring along her school books to study there.

The communication specialist’s peculiar hobby has led her to be the co-founder of an Indonesian community named Indonesia Graveyard, which frequents cemeteries almost every fortnight to learn about their history.

They also do cleanups of old abandoned graveyards.

“Initially, it was just me and my late friend Deni who used to go to cemeteries and we loved to take photographs,” said Hargiyono, referring to the community co-founder Deni Priya Prasetia who passed away in 2019.

“So we would post them on our personal Instagram account, but then we both got complaints from our friend who asked us: ‘Why are you posting such pictures? My timeline was flooded with pictures of cemeteries.”

Realising that their friends were not fond of graveyards, they decided to set up a new Instagram account for their cemetery pictures in 2017.

To their surprise, other people started to follow their account and wanted to join the duo on their graveyard excursions in Jakarta and the surrounding suburbs.

This was then the beginning of the community which has no official membership.

Different people would usually join the community founders on their trip, but they tend to do visits as a group of five.