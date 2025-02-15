'If I go home, I will be arrested': The dilemma of Indonesian HTS fighters in Syria

JAKARTA: With his back to the scorching morning sun, Abu Ilyas - not his real name - casts a dark silhouette during a video call with CNA from Jakarta.

From his mobile phone camera, several empty buildings can be seen on the shoreline. Standing on a concrete platform, the 38-year-old showed the surroundings of the beach in Tartus City, filled with large rocks, sand and gravel.

“No, it's not time for my face to be seen,” Ilyas said when CNA asked him to show his identity in an interview on Feb 1.

Ilyas said he had just arrived in Tartus, a coastal city in western Syria located 200km from where he lives in Idlib, to conduct patrols and weapons raids.

“There are still many former soldiers of the regime (Bashar al-Assad) hiding, and not all weapons have been retrieved,” he said.

Ilyas is an Indonesian citizen who joined Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the rebel group that overthrew Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Dec 8, 2024 and formed a transitional government in the country.

In the eyes of Indonesian law, he is considered a foreign terrorist fighter for joining a group labelled as a terrorist organisation by the United Nations Security Council, and a number of countries, including the United States and Canada.

It is believed that there are still hundreds of Indonesian citizens who are foreign fighters in Syria. If they return to their home country, they will be targeted for prosecution with the threat of imprisonment as observers say that they still pose a security threat to Indonesia.