Indonesian court jails former trade official, palm oil company execs

JAKARTA: An Indonesian court on Wednesday (Jan 4) sentenced a former senior official at the trade ministry and three palm oil company executives to jail in a case about improper palm oil export permits, according to lawyers.

Indonesia's Attorney General in April launched an investigation into allegations of corruption linked to the issuance of export permits at a time when shipments were restricted by the government to control soaring cooking oil prices.

Indrasari Wisnu Wardhana, a former international trade director general at the trade ministry, was found guilty of abuse of power and causing state losses, his lawyer Aldres Jonathan Napitupulu said.

Indrasari was sentenced to three years in prison, the lawyer said. The prosecutor had asked for a seven-year term, according to a court document.

Aldres maintained his client was innocent and denied he had accepted bribes.

"We will decide whether we will appeal or not within the next seven days," he said.