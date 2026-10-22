Indonesian president's allies distance themselves from flagship free meals programme

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's big-tent coalition has given him almost unchecked power for two years, but mass food poisoning and graft linked to his flagship free meals programme have emerged as the first major test of their support for the former special forces commander.

Two political parties in the coalition have already decided, after internal deliberations, to distance themselves from the programme, senior members from both parties with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters. A member of a third coalition party said their party feared the problems with the scheme would hurt their electoral prospects.

Together, the parties of the three people, who asked not to be identified because they feared repercussions for criticising Prabowo's policies, represent more than a quarter of his coalition's 80 per cent parliamentary majority, which includes seven of the eight parties in the house. Prabowo's Gerindra party has 15 per cent.

"Loyalty must also have limits," a member of one of the parties, which was once a vocal defender of the programme, told Reuters.

Prabowo made providing free, nutritious meals a cornerstone of his election campaign, promising to reach 83 million children and pregnant women, but several incidents of mass food poisoning, logistical challenges and allegations of corruption have left many Indonesians questioning the multibillion dollar initiative.

A poll conducted in early October by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) showed about 62 per cent of the public opposed the programme, while approval for the president himself fell to the lowest since he took office.

"What are the limits? The survival of our party," the party member said, adding internal polls showed the party's electability had fallen in July from January. They did not give further details of the confidential survey meant only for internal party consumption.