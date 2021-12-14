Indonesian quake rattles residents but only one hurt and minor damage

JAKARTA: A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Tuesday (Dec 14) triggering a tsunami warning and sending residents fleeing from their homes but causing only minor damage and injuring one person, authorities said.

The tsunami warning was lifted about two hours after the quake struck at about 10.20am local time in the Flores Sea, about 112km northwest of the town of Larantuka, in the eastern part of Flores island.

"Everyone ran out into the street," Agustinus Florianus, a resident of Maumere town on Flores, told Reuters. Maumere was badly damaged by a quake of a similar magnitude in 1992.

Tsunami warnings were issued for the areas of Maluku, East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara and Southeast and South Sulawesi.

The US Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 7.3 and struck at the shallow depth of 12km.

"It felt like a wave, up and down," Zacharias Gentana Keranz, a resident of Larantuka told Reuters.

The disaster mitigation agency said one person was injured in Manggarai, on Flores, and a school building and several homes were damaged on Selayar island, in South Sulawesi.