How Trump’s immigration crackdown is putting pressure on Indonesians in the US

JAKARTA: When their tourist visas expired in August 2024, Balinese couple Ida Bagus Bimantara and Wulan Widyastini turned to asylum, believing it was their only realistic way to stay in the United States.

They had arrived in the US a day after their wedding in December 2023, hoping to build a new life and pursue the American dream.

But months after they filed their asylum claim, Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025.

His sweeping immigration crackdown launched since has upended life for the couple – and millions of other undocumented immigrants across the US – replacing hope with uncertainty.

Even though they were finally called for their asylum interview in January this year, the approval has not yet been made, leaving them in limbo, though they know they are luckier than others. According to the couple, some Indonesians have waited as long as five years without being called for an interview.

"Those without legal status who haven't applied for asylum are extremely cautious. They're afraid of being arrested by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement)," Ida Bagus told CNA.

According to US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) figures released in May, more than 3 million undocumented immigrants - referring to those residing there without legal authorisation - have been deported since Trump returned to office, with the number continuing to climb.

Although Indonesians make up a relatively small immigrant community compared with those from Latin American countries, immigration lawyers and community leaders said they have not been spared from the tougher enforcement.