Indonesia's eases its COVID-19 restrictions for Java island: Minister
Indonesia's eases its COVID-19 restrictions for Java island: Minister

People exercise at a bridge area as the government eases emergency restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Surabaya, East Java Province, Indonesia. (Photo: Antara Foto/Didik Suhartono/via Reuters)

06 Sep 2021 08:46PM (Updated: 06 Sep 2021 08:46PM)
JAKARTA: Indonesia's COVID-19 restrictions will be eased in more cities on its most populous Java island as number of infections continue to ease, senior cabinet minister Luhut Pandjaitan told reporters on Monday (Sep 6).

The government will allow dine-in time at restaurants to 60 minutes from currently 30 minutes and will open more tourism spots, Luhut said.

Meanwhile, the most severe 'Level 4' category is still in place for tourist island Bali for at least another week, he added.

Source: Reuters/ad

