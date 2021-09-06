Indonesia's eases its COVID-19 restrictions for Java island: Minister

JAKARTA: Indonesia's COVID-19 restrictions will be eased in more cities on its most populous Java island as number of infections continue to ease, senior cabinet minister Luhut Pandjaitan told reporters on Monday (Sep 6).

The government will allow dine-in time at restaurants to 60 minutes from currently 30 minutes and will open more tourism spots, Luhut said.

Meanwhile, the most severe 'Level 4' category is still in place for tourist island Bali for at least another week, he added.