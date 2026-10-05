Indonesia’s new peatland agency to get greater powers, but more work needed to stop forest fires

JAKARTA: Environmental experts have welcomed Indonesia’s plan to establish a national peatland and mangrove agency with greater powers and wider scope of responsibilities, saying such a body is needed to protect these fragile ecosystems from recurring wildfires and deliberate burning.

The new National Peatland and Mangrove Management Agency (BPGMN) will report directly to President Prabowo Subianto.

The new outfit will also likely have powers to manage permits as well as determine which areas are suitable for agriculture and which should be preserved for conservation, unlike its predecessor, the Peatland and Mangrove Restoration Agency (BRGM) which ran from 2016 to 2024. Its powers were more restorative and preventative in nature.

“The proposal to establish a peatland and mangrove management agency is a good one,” Bambang Hero Saharjo, a professor in environmental sciences and forest fire forensics expert from IPB University, told CNA.

“Peatlands and mangroves are crucial to the environment because both hold significant carbon reserves. This means that mismanaging either ecosystem could have serious consequences.”