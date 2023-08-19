In Indonesia’s only synagogue, Jewish worshippers hide their faith fearing persecution, but their Rabbi feels change is afoot

TONDANO, Indonesia: It is the Sabbath, and the parking lot of an otherwise desolate compound on the edge of the Indonesian town of Tondano in North Sulawesi is filled with cars hailing from areas dozens of kilometres away.

Inside one of the limestone cloaked structures, three families have gathered – the men in brimless caps while the women in headscarves folded into a variety of styles – to recite verses from the Torah and listen to the sermons delivered by Rabbi Yaakov Baruch, caretaker of Indonesia’s only synagogue.

The Shaar Hashamayim Synagogue is the only place where Jews can practise their religion freely in Indonesia, a Muslim-majority nation where anti-Jewish sentiment is rampant.

Indonesia’s oldest and only other synagogue – Beth Hashem – in Surabaya city was ordered to close in 2013 after conservative Muslim groups successfully lobbied the local government to tear it down.