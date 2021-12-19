Logo
Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts, people warned to stay away
FILE PHOTO: Mount Semeru volcano spews hot ash as seen from Pronojiwo district in Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia, December 10, 2021, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto/ via REUTERS S

19 Dec 2021 01:08PM (Updated: 19 Dec 2021 01:08PM)
JAKARTA: Indonesia's Semeru volcano on Java island erupted early on Sunday (Dec 19) spewing a 2km high ash column, prompting authorities to warn people to stay away from the eruption range.

Earlier this month, the eruption of Semeru, Java's tallest mountain, ejected ash clouds and pyroclastic flows that killed at least 46 people and left several missing, while thousands were displaced.

On Sunday, the early morning eruption resulted in dense white and grey ash clouds, according to Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).

The agency warned nearby residents not to conduct any activities within a 5km radius of the eruption centre and to keep a 500m distance from riversides due to risks of lava flow.

PVMBG also told people to not conduct any activities within 13km southeast of the eruption centre.

With 142 volcanoes, Indonesia has the largest population globally living in close range to a volcano, including 8.6 million within 10km. 

Source: Reuters/vc

