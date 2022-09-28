Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Insurer AIA acquires healthcare firm in the Philippines
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Insurer AIA acquires healthcare firm in the Philippines

Insurer AIA acquires healthcare firm in the Philippines

AIA Group logo is pictured on a smartphone in front of an electronic display showing stock graph in this illustration taken, Dec 4, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

28 Sep 2022 01:55PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2022 02:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: Asia-focused insurer AIA Group Ltd said on Wednesday (Sep 28) that it has agreed to buy MediCard, which provides healthcare services in the Philippines, to expand in one of the fastest-growing healthcare markets in the region.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals, the insurer said in a statement without giving any financial details.

MediCard is a healthcare and health service provider in the Philippines with more than 920,000 members. It has a network of over 1,000 partner hospitals and clinics, and 26 MediCard-owned clinics located in key cities across the country.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, AIA has a presence in 18 markets across the region, with China and Hong Kong accounting for bulk of its business.

Source: Reuters/yb

Related Topics

Philippines Hong Kong

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.