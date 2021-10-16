International call for Myanmar to let envoy meet Aung San Suu Kyi

SYDNEY: Eight countries and the EU diplomatic chief on Friday (Oct 15) urged the Myanmar junta to let a regional special envoy meet ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The call comes as concerns grow over the military government's commitment to a "five-point consensus" agreed with regional bloc ASEAN to defuse the bloody crisis that erupted after Myanmar's Feb 1 coup.

ASEAN foreign ministers met virtually on Friday evening to debate whether to exclude Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing from an upcoming summit over his government's intransigence.

Brunei, which currently holds ASEAN's rotating chair, will issue a statement Saturday on the meeting's outcome, diplomatic sources said.

The military authorities have said they will not allow ASEAN special envoy Erywan Yusof to meet anyone currently on trial, which includes Aung San Suu Kyi.

In a joint statement, the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada, South Korea, New Zealand, Norway and East Timor say they are "deeply concerned about the dire situation in Myanmar" and urged Naypyidaw to "engage constructively" with the special envoy.

"We further call on the military to facilitate regular visits to Myanmar by the ASEAN Special Envoy, and for him to be able to engage freely with all stakeholders," said the statement, also endorsed by EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell.

This last phrase is an apparent reference to the junta refusing Yusof, who is also Brunei's second foreign minister, access to Aung San Suu Kyi.