International dive group joins Maldives search for missing Italians
Several fatalities have been reported in recent years but diving and water sports-related accidents are still relatively rare.
MALÉ: An international dive safety group sent experts to the Maldives on Sunday (May 17) to join a multinational recovery effort after five Italians and a rescue diver died in the Indian Ocean tourist destination's deadliest diving disaster, an official said.
The five Italians drowned while in a deep underwater cave in remote seas on Thursday, and Maldivian authorities recovered one body later that day.
A rescue diver from the Maldivian National Defence Force also died in hospital on Saturday from decompression-related complications after surfacing during the search, which was later suspended.
Italy, Britain and Australia have already provided assistance in the search for the remaining four Italians in difficult and dangerous conditions, chief government spokesman Mohamed Hussain Shareef told AFP.
"Three Finnish experts from DAN (Divers Alert Network), commissioned by the Italian government, arrived today and will join the search, most probably on Monday," Shareef said.
The United States had also offered help, he said.
He said foreign assistance in the recovery effort is being coordinated by DAN and the Maldivian Coast Guard, which has sent its largest vessel to the area.
The body of the Italian that was recovered on Thursday was found in a cave at a depth of about 60 metres.
A funeral with full military honours was held for Maldivian diver Staff Sergeant Mohamed Mahudhy on Saturday night, Shareef said.
"We are very sad about the tragic loss of the Italians. We are also very saddened by the loss of our own diver," he said.
"We are two nations united in grief."
The University of Genoa said the victims included a marine biology professor, her daughter, and two young researchers.
The five deaths were confirmed by Italy's foreign ministry.
The Maldives also suspended the operating licence on Saturday of the luxury vessel from which the Italians had been diving.
Tourism is a key source of revenue for the low-lying Maldives, a nation of 1,192 tiny coral islands and atolls scattered some 800 kilometres across the equator in the Indian Ocean.
Its pristine beaches, clear turquoise waters and exotic coral reefs attract divers and snorkellers from around the world who often stay at secluded resorts or on live-aboard dive boats.
Several fatalities have been reported in recent years but diving and water sports-related accidents are still relatively rare.