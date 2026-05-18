International dive group joins Maldives search for missing Italians

MALÉ: An international dive safety group sent experts to the Maldives on Sunday (May 17) to join a multinational recovery effort after five Italians and a rescue diver died in the Indian Ocean tourist destination's deadliest diving disaster, an official said.

The five Italians drowned while in a deep underwater cave in remote seas on Thursday, and Maldivian authorities recovered one body later that day.

A rescue diver from the Maldivian National Defence Force also died in hospital on Saturday from decompression-related complications after surfacing during the search, which was later suspended.

Italy, Britain and Australia have already provided assistance in the search for the remaining four Italians in difficult and dangerous conditions, chief government spokesman Mohamed Hussain Shareef told AFP.

"Three Finnish experts from DAN (Divers Alert Network), commissioned by the Italian government, arrived today and will join the search, most probably on Monday," Shareef said.

The United States had also offered help, he said.

He said foreign assistance in the recovery effort is being coordinated by DAN and the Maldivian Coast Guard, which has sent its largest vessel to the area.

The body of the Italian that was recovered on Thursday was found in a cave at a depth of about 60 metres.