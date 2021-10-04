Interstate, international travel to resume once 90% of adults are vaccinated: Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri

Mr Ismail Sabri outlined that once the 90 per cent figure is achieved, Malaysians will be free to travel overseas without having to apply for permission from immigration authorities via the MyTravelPass scheme.

The scheme was introduced to disallow Malaysians from travelling overseas for non-essential reasons such as tourism, so as to curb the spread of COVID-19. However, Malaysians who were studying overseas or travelling for business reasons could still exit the country and re-enter by applying through the MyTravelPass scheme.

“When the 90 per cent rate is achieved, we will allow our citizens to travel overseas without having to apply for MyTravel Pass. MyTravelPass will no longer be used,” he added.

As of Saturday, 87.2 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data provided by the Special Committee on COVID-19 Vaccine Supply.

National Recovery Council chairman Muhyiddin Yassin has reportedly said that interstate travel is likely to resume by mid-October.

OPPOSITION NEEDED AS A CHECK AND BALANCE: ISMAIL SABRI

During the interview, Mr Ismail Sabri was also asked to comment on collaboration between the government and the opposition.

In September, the Malaysian government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with opposition bloc Pakatan Harapan (PH) in a move to strengthen political stability amid the COVID-19 pandemic through bipartisan cooperation.

Mr Ismail Sabri said that following that, his administration has also been working alongside the opposition on the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), as well as the upcoming 2022 national budget.

“With this understanding (between government and opposition), we can see there is a sense of calm. Even in parliament, debate is conducted professionally, and this is not like what we’ve seen before,” he said.

“We respect one another, and like I’ve told the opposition once, this government needs the opposition as a check and balance on what the government is implementing, this is important too,” Mr Ismail Sabri added.