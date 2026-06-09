Iran’s proxies moving towards ‘violent gig economy’, but no imminent threat to Southeast Asia: Expert

SINGAPORE: Iran’s proxy groups may be moving towards what can be described as a “violent gig economy”, with a shift from traditional militant cells to global external operations that are more flexible and deniable, according to an ex-counterterrorism analyst with the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

While there is no imminent threat to Southeast Asia, Singapore’s developed economic system may make it vulnerable to Iranian-linked “shadow banking” activities that fund its proxy groups, said Matthew Levitt, now a senior research fellow at The Washington Institute, a US think tank.

He added the rise of encrypted online channels used to recruit individuals to carry out surveillance and attacks could raise concerns.

In recent years, these trends have been salient in Europe, where Lebanon-based Hezbollah, Palestinian group Hamas and most recently Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia (HAYI) - a group that emerged in March 2026 operating on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps - have tapped global intermediaries such as front companies and criminal networks to fund their operations, said Levitt.

According to its website, The Washington Institute seeks to advance a "balanced and realistic understanding" of American interests in the Middle East and to promote the policies that secure them.

Levitt was speaking at a dialogue titled “Iran and its proxies: Implications for Southeast Asia”, organised by the Centre of Excellence For National Security at Singapore’s S Rajaratnam Institute for International Studies (RSIS) on Tuesday (Jun 9).

Activities undertaken in the “violent gig economy” include shadow banking through financial intermediaries issuing loans without regulation, trade-based money laundering, online recruitment campaigns targeting individuals with no affiliation to Iran and untraceable cryptocurrency deals, he added.

“Increasingly, we are seeing Iranians, either through cut-outs - an intermediary that isolates two parties - like organised criminal groups in Europe that use Russian-affiliated mobs to then either carry out attacks themselves or, in several cases in Europe, hire other people to carry out attacks,” Levitt said.