Iran sentences six to death over militia killing in protests

TEHRAN: An Iranian court sentenced six men to death for killing a paramilitary force member during 2022 protests over a Kurdish woman's death in custody, Fars news agency reported.

Arman Aliverdi, a member of the Basij volunteer militia linked to the Revolutionary Guards, died of his injuries after being stabbed in the Tehran district of Ekbatan in November 2022.

Fars quoted Babak Paknia, the lawyer of one of the six defendants, as saying they had been issued the "primary sentence of retribution" over the 21-year-old's killing.

The verdict, from the 13th branch of the criminal court, could be appealed, he added on social media platform X.

Aliverdi was killed at the height of months-long protests sparked by the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old ethnic Kurd, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country's strict dress code for women.

Hundreds of people were killed during the demonstrations, including dozens of security personnel.

The Islamic republic also sentenced some to death for their alleged involvement in protests and the killing of security forces.

In August, Iran executed Gholamreza Rasaei after his conviction of killing a Revolutionary Guards officer during the protests.

His execution brought to 10 the number of people put to death on charges of murder or other violence during the street unrest.

Iran executes more people per year than any other nation except China, according to human rights groups including Amnesty International.