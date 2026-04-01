Asia barters for scarce energy as Iran crisis throttles supplies

TOKYO: Indonesia's leader visited Tokyo this week in Asia's latest flurry of fuel bartering efforts to offset crippling shortages caused by conflict in the Middle East, a key source of regional energy supplies.

The race for alternatives has heated up as China, the world's second-largest economy, imposed fuel export bans, while nations such as South Korea and Thailand try to exploit the lifting of US sanctions on Russian energy as a stopgap move.

Matters are getting desperate for poorer nations as the Philippines became the first to declare a national energy emergency, Sri Lanka cut its work week to four days, and Myanmar limited car drivers to alternate days.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy and the world's fourth most populous country, Indonesia also announced a sweep of measures including limiting fuel sales and urging people to work from home.

"To maintain rational economic relationships is of vital importance," President Prabowo Subianto told Japanese business leaders in Tokyo after pacts were signed on Monday (Mar 30) covering long-term oil and gas and geothermal power projects.

"The geopolitical situation in the Middle East gives strategic uncertainty for the security of our energy."

More immediately, Jakarta could strike a deal to beef up supplies of liquefied natural gas to Tokyo in exchange for liquefied petroleum gas, an essential cooking fuel, Djoko Siswanto, the head of oil and gas regulator SKK Migas, told Reuters on Monday.

While Prabowo and Japan's Sanae Takaichi agreed to boost ties on energy security at a meeting on Tuesday, neither leader confirmed such a swap agreement.

Japan's government-backed oil and gas producer Inpex is discussing a similar barter deal with India to swap LPG for naphtha and crude oil, according to an internal Japanese government document seen by Reuters.