ASEAN states eyeing Russian oil and gas choose short-term relief over geopolitical risks

Beyond geopolitical concerns, another question is whether there is enough Russian oil to go around.

Ukraine has launched attacks on Russia''s energy infrastructure in the Black Sea and Baltic Sea, disrupting its ability to boost exports, said Muyu Xu, senior crude oil analyst at the global trade data firm Kpler.

Xu told CNA this has caused Russian exports to drop “slightly”.

"Ukraine is not happy with the US sanctions waiver, so they have been increasing their drone attacks on Russian infrastructure,” she said.

"Even though right now the market is really good - (Russia) can sell their oil at higher prices, and more countries are willing to take them - the real capacity is an issue."

CAN RUSSIA EXPORT ENOUGH OIL?

Last week, Washington renewed a waiver allowing countries to buy sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum products already loaded on vessels at sea for about a month until May 16.

The latest move replaces a 30-day waiver that expired on Apr 11 and excludes transactions involving Iran, Cuba and North Korea.

It came after countries in Asia pressed Washington to allow alternative supplies to reach the market, even as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said days earlier that the waiver for Russian oil would not be renewed, Reuters reported on Apr 18.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev said an extension of the US waiver will cover another 100 million barrels of Russian oil, bringing the total volume covered by both waivers to 200 million barrels.

But Kpler data shows that since March, the Philippines is the only Southeast Asian country to have imported oil cargoes from Russia, Xu said.

On Apr 14, Manila said it was seeking US permission to buy more Russian crude. The import-dependent country secured nearly 2.5 million barrels in March from Russia for its sole oil refinery after seeing at least four million barrels in shipments from the Middle East cancelled since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

While Xu noted that other ASEAN states were negotiating oil purchases with Russia, she questioned how much cargo they could actually secure.

“Because right now, primarily the cargoes are taken by the Indians and the Chinese, so availability is an issue,” she said.