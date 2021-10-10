Logo
Iraqis vote in general election, a test for democratic system
Iraqis vote in general election, a test for democratic system

Cars drive in front of electoral billboards of candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections, in the Iraqi capital Baghdad's Sadr City neighbourhood, on Oct. 9, 2021. (Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP)

10 Oct 2021 10:34AM (Updated: 10 Oct 2021 01:19PM)
BAGHDAD: Iraqis voted on Sunday (Oct 10) in a general election many said they would boycott, having lost faith in the democratic system brought in by the US invasion of 2003.

The election is being held several months early under a new law designed to help independent candidates - a response to mass anti-government protests two years ago. But the established, armed and Shi'ite-dominated ruling elite is expected to sweep the vote.

At least 167 parties and more than 3,200 candidates are competing for Iraq's 329 seats in parliament, according to the country's election commission.

Iraqi elections are often followed by months of protracted negotiations over a president, a prime minister and a cabinet.

Polls opened at 7am (noon, Singapore time) and will close at 6pm. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi headed to cast his ballot as soon as the voting started, state TV reported.

Source: Reuters/mi/lk

