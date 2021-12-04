Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Islamic countries to meet on Afghanistan crisis on Dec 19
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Islamic countries to meet on Afghanistan crisis on Dec 19

Islamic countries to meet on Afghanistan crisis on Dec 19

A Taliban fighter with a rose on his machine gun secures an area in Kabul, Afghanistan on Dec 4, 2021. (Photo: AP/ Petros Giannakouris)

04 Dec 2021 08:18PM (Updated: 04 Dec 2021 08:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's foreign minister called on Saturday (Dec 4) for a fresh effort to stop neighbouring Afghanistan sliding further into crisis as he announced an extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) later this month.

The meeting of foreign ministers from Islamic countries will be held in Islamabad on Dec 19, with delegations from the European Union and the so-called P5 group of the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China also invited.

"To abandon Afghanistan at this stage would be a historic mistake," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi told a news conference in Islamabad, warning that half the country was facing the risk of starvation that could trigger further chaos.

"Instability could give way to renewed conflict, it could trigger an exodus of refugees," he said.

There have been growing warnings of the humanitarian crisis facing Afghanistan since international aid was abruptly cut following the Taliban takeover on Aug 15 and fears of disaster if the situation is not brought under control.

However, getting help in has been hindered by sanctions on dealing with the Taliban, the US decision to freeze billions of dollars of central bank reserves held outside Afghanistan and the collapse of much of the country's banking system.

Pakistan recently agreed to allow 50,000 tonnes of wheat to transit through its territory from India to help Afghanistan but aid agencies have warned that much more help is urgently needed.

Source: Reuters/jt

Related Topics

Afghanistan Pakistan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us