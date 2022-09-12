No discussion yet with UMNO top leaders on when to hold general election: Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri

BERA, Pahang: Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that he has yet to discuss with the top leaders of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) on the date for the next general election.

Speaking on Sunday (Sep 11), Mr Ismail Sabri said that only after UMNO’s “top five” discuss the matter would he talk to other Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties including the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) and the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC).

“Then it has to be tabled to the Cabinet because under the Constitution, I must get the Cabinet’s approval before I go to the king, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, to get his consent for parliament to be dissolved,” he said, according to Bernama.

"That's the procedure that needs to be observed,” he added in his speech at a community event for the Chinese and Indian communities in Bera, Pahang.

UMNO’s top five leaders are party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, deputy president Mohamad Hasan and vice presidents Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Mahdzir Khalid and Ismail Sabri.

Mr Ismail Sabri, who is Bera MP, said that although the date for the 15th general election (GE15) is still unknown, it is getting closer.

Referring to a statement by Mr Mohamad, who expected GE15 to be held before the end of the year, the prime minister said it meant the election is near and so it is important for the party machinery to start making preparations.