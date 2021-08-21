Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Ismail Sabri Yaakob sworn in as Malaysia's 9th prime minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Ismail Sabri Yaakob sworn in as Malaysia's 9th prime minister

Ismail Sabri Yaakob sworn in as Malaysia's 9th prime minister
Newly appointed Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob waves to the media at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 20, 2021. (Photo: AP/FL Wong)
Vincent Tan
Vincent Tan
21 Aug 2021 02:34PM (Updated: 21 Aug 2021 02:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR: Mr Ismail Sabri Yaakob was sworn in as Malaysia’s prime minister on Saturday (Aug 21), ending almost a week of political turmoil in Putrajaya. 

The 61-year-old politician from United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) took the oath of office before King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the national palace. 

The ceremony was held a day after the appointment was announced by the king, following a special meeting of the Conference of Rulers. The government should continue efforts to fight COVID-19 immediately, the king had said. 

Related:

Mr Ismail Sabri was most recently deputy prime minister and defence minister in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Mr Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned on Monday as he had lost majority support in the Lower House.

A number of UMNO MPs, led by party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, had earlier revoked their support for Mr Muhyiddin. The PN government had just been formed some 18 months ago in March 2020 after a power tussle caused the Pakatan Harapan government to collapse.  

On Tuesday, Malaysia's 220 MPs were asked to submit a statutory declaration stating their preferred prime minister candidate to the palace. A total of 114 MPs picked Mr Ismail Sabri, giving him a simple majority. 

In an audience with leaders of major political parties on Wednesday, the king had decreed that all should work as one team. 

The new prime minister should also seek a confidence vote in the parliament as soon as possible, he said, adding that a general election was not the best option currently. 

Source: CNA/tx

Related Topics

Malaysia politics Ismail Sabri Yaakob

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us