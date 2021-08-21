Ismail Sabri Yaakob sworn in as Malaysia's 9th prime minister

Mr Ismail Sabri was most recently deputy prime minister and defence minister in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Mr Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned on Monday as he had lost majority support in the Lower House.

A number of UMNO MPs, led by party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, had earlier revoked their support for Mr Muhyiddin. The PN government had just been formed some 18 months ago in March 2020 after a power tussle caused the Pakatan Harapan government to collapse.

On Tuesday, Malaysia's 220 MPs were asked to submit a statutory declaration stating their preferred prime minister candidate to the palace. A total of 114 MPs picked Mr Ismail Sabri, giving him a simple majority.

In an audience with leaders of major political parties on Wednesday, the king had decreed that all should work as one team.

The new prime minister should also seek a confidence vote in the parliament as soon as possible, he said, adding that a general election was not the best option currently.