Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Israel delays major settlement plan for East Jerusalem
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Israel delays major settlement plan for East Jerusalem

Israel delays major settlement plan for East Jerusalem
A general view of the former Atarot airport near Qalandia in the occupied West Bank where Israel plans to build a settlement that it would designate as a new neighbourhood of Jerusalem November 25, 2021 REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
Israel delays major settlement plan for East Jerusalem
A general view shows the area where Israel plans to build a settlement, over the Israeli-occupied West Bank boundary, near the Palestinian city of Ramallah November 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
07 Dec 2021 12:49AM (Updated: 07 Dec 2021 12:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM: An Israeli state planning committee on Monday (Dec 6) delayed granting further approval of a major settlement project in East Jerusalem that has drawn US and Palestinian concern.

The proposal that envisages building up to 9,000 homes for Jewish settlers, a move that would cement more occupied West Bank lands within Israel's municipal boundaries for Jerusalem, received preliminary approval last month.

But the committee met again and decided against moving forward, citing the need for an environmental study, according to a statement from Israel's Planning Administration. No timeline for further discussion was given.

Critics contend that the proposed construction between East Jerusalem and the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the West Bank would further dim any Palestinian hopes for a future state.

The site once housed an airport and is known to Israelis as Atarot. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the settlement plan as a bid to finalise "the separation of Jerusalem from our outlying Palestinian area".

The Jerusalem municipal committee green-lit the project on Nov. 24, drawing Israeli media speculation that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett could move slowly towards final approval to avoid friction with Washington over settlement issues.

Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war. Palestinans seek a state in the West Bank and Gaza, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Most world powers deem Israeli settlements in occupied territory as illegal. Israel, citing historical, biblical and political links to the West Bank and East Jerusalem, disputes this.

On Sunday, the Atarot project was discussed in a call between Bennett and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, an Israeli statement said, without giving details.

A State Department spokesperson said Blinken urged Israel and the Palestinians to refrain from any unilateral steps and noted that "advancing settlement activity" could undercut any efforts to negotiate a two-state solution to their conflict.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us