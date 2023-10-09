Malaysia urges UN Security Council to take prompt action to end violence in Israeli-Hamas conflict

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take immediate action to call on all parties to cease acts of violence amid clashes between Israel and Hamas in and around the Gaza Strip.

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi noted that the wider Palestinian-Israeli conflict has claimed too many lives and caused injuries to thousands, Bernama reported.

"The international community should also increase pressure on all parties to take immediate action to stop the war for regional security and stability," he said in parliament on Monday (Oct 9).

Ahmad Zahid said Malaysia remains open and will continue to support all concrete and realistic efforts to find a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on international law provisions and UNSC resolutions.

However, he also accused the international community, especially Western powers, of appearing to be indifferent to actions taken by Israel against the Palestinian people.

"Why are there two different approaches? In the Ukraine crisis, for example, the Western powers swiftly provided support to Kyiv. Unfortunately, when it comes to Palestine, it is completely ignored," he said.

Ahmad Zahid said that this selective approach had raised questions about fairness in the enforcement of international principles and laws.

He added that the Malaysian government's foreign policy and stance in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has been clear and unwavering.

"The struggle to liberate the land and rights of the Palestinian people will remain a core priority of the Malaysian government's foreign policy," he said, as quoted by the Star.