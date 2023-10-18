Israel-Hamas conflict could have implications on ASEAN centrality as members adopt different stances: Experts

The Singapore government on Monday (Oct 16) said it is deeply distressed by the increasing civilian casualty toll and deepening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, and urged all parties to abide by international humanitarian law.

"Hamas deliberately targeted civilians, murdering and kidnapping them, and perpetrating abhorrent acts of terror. These atrocities cannot be justified by any rationale. We call for the immediate and safe release of all civilians taken hostage by Hamas," said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

"Israel has the legitimate right to defend its citizens and its territory. However, in exercising this right Israel must comply with international law, including the laws of war. It must do its utmost to protect the safety and security of civilians."

ASEAN, GULF STATES TO DEEPEN TIES

The war comes as ASEAN leaders are set to travel to Saudi Arabia for an inaugural summit with their Gulf counterparts on Friday.



ASEAN and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) established ties in 1990. The GCC is made up of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.