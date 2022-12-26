‘It will be just like rice’: Why Indonesia turns to sorghum as alternative staple food?

JAKARTA: Indonesian Maria Loretha used to study law at a university in East Java. But it is not her expertise in law which makes her a household name in East Flores regency in the province of East Nusa Tenggara.

It is her persistence in educating people about sorghum, a cereal plant, which earns the 54-year-old activist, the nickname ‘Mama Sorghum’.

For about 10 years, Mdm Loretha has been going from one place to another to train communities about sorghum and how to cultivate it.

"I was given the nickname Mama Sorghum in 2013 because at that time I was probably the only person nationwide who went to various places to introduce it to communities," said Mdm Loretha.

She had never known about the plant until a neighbour gave it to her in 2007.

“I personally was intrigued in preserving it because of the taste,” she said, describing the flavour as a bit nutty and sweet.

“When a neighbour gave it to me I asked her whether there were any seeds for me to plant,” said Mdm Loretha, adding however, there were not enough sorghum seeds to plant in her land of 3ha.