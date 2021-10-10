Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Italian police use water cannon to push back anti-vax protesters in Rome
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Italian police use water cannon to push back anti-vax protesters in Rome

Italian police use water cannon to push back anti-vax protesters in Rome
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against the government's introduction of the "Green Pass" near Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Italian police use water cannon to push back anti-vax protesters in Rome
Police officers approach a demonstrator protesting against the government's introduction of the "Green Pass" near Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Italian police use water cannon to push back anti-vax protesters in Rome
Demonstrators face off police officers during a protest against the government's introduction of the "Green Pass" near Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Italian police use water cannon to push back anti-vax protesters in Rome
Police officers line up as demonstrators protest against the government's introduction of the "Green Pass" near Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
10 Oct 2021 01:47AM (Updated: 10 Oct 2021 01:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME: Italian police on Saturday (Oct 9) used water cannon to push back hundreds of people demonstrating in Rome against coronavirus vaccination, seeking to keep them from the prime minister's office.

Around 10,000 people took to the streets in the heart of the Italian capital to protest against the Green Pass, a digital or paper certificate showing someone has received at least one dose of the vaccine, tested negative for COVID-19 or recently recovered from the virus, local media reported.

A few hundred of the demonstrators headed towards the prime minister's office, they said.

Police lined up in riot gear to contain the protesters, who are backed by extreme far-right groups, Italian media said.

The protests come just days before the law for Green Pass enters into force, making it mandatory for all workers, in the latest effort by Prime Minister Mario Draghi's broad coalition to persuade citizens to get inoculated.

Italy has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe after Britain, with more than 130,000 people dying of the disease since the pandemic surfaced in early 2020.

Under the new law, any worker who fails to present a valid health certificate will be suspended with no pay, but they cannot be sacked.

Some 80 per cent of all Italians over the age of 12 are now fully vaccinated and the vast majority of people seem to back the inoculation drive and the use of the Green Pass.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us