Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'
Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'

Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'

Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, arrives to meet with Ashraf Ghani in Kabul on Nov 9, 2016. (File photo: Reuters/Stringer)

26 Nov 2021 09:33AM (Updated: 26 Nov 2021 10:08AM)
ROME: Italy has given safe haven to Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Thursday (Nov 25).

The government intervened after Gula asked for help to leave Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the country in August, a statement said, adding that her arrival was part of a broader programme to evacuate and integrate Afghan citizens.

American photographer Steve McCurry took the picture of Gula when she was a youngster, living in a refugee camp on the Pakistan-Afghan border.

Her startling green eyes, peering out from a headscarf with a mixture of ferocity and pain, made her known internationally, but her identity was only discovered in 2002 when McCurry returned to the region and tracked her down.

US photographer Steve McCurry poses next to his photos of the "Afghan Girl" named Sharbat Gula at the opening of the Overwhelmed by Life exhibition of his work at the Museum for Art and Trade in Hamburg, northern Germany on Jun 27, 2013. (Photo: AFP/DPA/Ulrich Perrey Germany)

An FBI analyst, forensic sculptor and the inventor of iris recognition all verified her identity, National Geographic said at the time.

In 2016, Pakistan arrested Gula for forging a national identity card in an effort to live in the country.

The then Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani, welcomed her back and promised to give her an apartment to ensure she "lives with dignity and security in her homeland".

Since seizing power, Taliban leaders have said that they would respect women's rights in accordance with sharia, or Islamic law. But under Taliban rule from 1996 to 2001, women could not work and girls were banned from school. Women had to cover their faces and be accompanied by a male relative when they left home.

Source: Reuters/kg

