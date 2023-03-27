Logo
Asia

Alibaba founder Jack Ma returns to mainland China to visit school in Hangzhou
Jack Ma (second from right) visiting a school in Hangzhou on Mar 27, 2023. (Photo: Handout via South China Morning Post)

South China Morning Post
South China Morning Post
27 Mar 2023 02:21PM (Updated: 27 Mar 2023 02:21PM)
Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba Group Holding, returned to mainland China recently after more than a year of overseas travel, and visited a school he founded in the city of Hangzhou, the hometown of Alibaba, according to sources familiar with his schedule.

On Monday (Mar 27), Ma met teachers and students at Yungu School, a private school covering kindergarten to high school, that was funded by Alibaba founders in 2017. The billionaire businessman discussed education issues and ChatGPT technology with the school.

Ma returned to China after a brief stopover in Hong Kong, where he met friends and also briefly visited Art Basel. Ma is known to be very passionate about painting and the arts.

Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.

Ma, who retired as Alibaba’s chairman on his 55th birthday in 2019, has been travelling to different countries to learn about agriculture technology. His itinerary is closely followed by China watchers.

While Ma has gradually faded out of public sight, Ma’s whereabouts are closely watched, especially after the companies he founded – including Alibaba and its fintech affiliate Ant Group – came under regulatory scrutiny amid Beijing’s intensified crackdown on the tech sector.

The 58-year-old business as Alibaba’s executive chairman in 2019, and Ma, a former English teacher said he wanted to dedicate his post-retirement days to philanthropy, rural education and pursuing his interest in reviving China’s rural sector.

On a few rare occasions of appearance, Ma has been seen in Europe, Japan and China for education and agriculture events.

Earlier this year he was seen in Thailand for his study of farming and fishery, after his three-month stay in Japan where he looked into the operations and technology of fish farms.

This article was first published on SCMP.

Source: South China Morning Post/gs

