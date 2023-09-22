Jailed Thaksin could be advisor to new Thai government: Deputy PM

BANGKOK: Thailand's jailed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra could act as advisor to the new government, the ruling party said on Friday (Sep 22), a move likely to raise hackles among the billionaire's critics.

The 74-year-old, ousted by a military coup in 2006, returned to the kingdom last month and was immediately jailed for historic convictions for graft and abuse of power.

New Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, of Thaksin's Pheu Thai party, said earlier this week that the two-time premier could still serve his country.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Friday he supported the idea of having Thaksin as a government advisor.

"It would be a good thing because he has six years of experience in the government. It would benefit the country," he told reporters at the government house.