Jakarta airport and others reopen after volcanic ash crisis

JAKARTA: Indonesia's main airport and several other air travel hubs reopened early Tuesday (Sep 8) after days of closure due to ash from a volcanic eruption, the Transport Ministry said.

The ministry wrote on Instagram that the airport serving the capital Jakarta and four others near the city or around the island of Java are now operating again, as the air safety crisis that left hundreds of thousands of travelers stranded subsides.

Mount Anak Krakatau, about 150 kilometres (93 miles) from Jakarta, erupted on Saturday, spewing a fountain of lava and a plume of volcanic ash.

Eight airports halted operations over the weekend after ash was detected in their airspace, disrupting nearly 3,000 flights and leaving more than 340,000 passengers stranded, the Transport Ministry reported on Monday.

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Early Tuesday the ministry posted on Instagram that Jakarta's airport and four others are up and running again.