JAKARTA: Under a busy flyover in East Jakarta, two boxers trade punches under the watchful eye of a referee.

Their jabs, hooks and uppercuts appear haphazard, landing a blow to their opponent's face or body with little sign of defensive technique or fancy footwork.

Still, the crowd - made up of spectators of all ages - seem entertained, laughing and teasing their friends as they fight.

After about a minute of intense sparring, the two novice boxers are already visibly out of breath. They step out of the ring to make way for the next pair of eager fighters waiting their turn, cheered on by the crowd.

On this Sunday mid-November afternoon, the atmosphere is warm and friendly. But some of those laughing together had once fought each other in street brawls that could turn deadly.

"That guy in the red shirt used to be my enemy," said one of the boxers, Farhan, 20, who goes by one name, pointing to someone nearby in the audience.

"But after meeting here, we've become close friends."