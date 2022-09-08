Jakarta's 'zombie' train confronts traffic apocalypse

JAKARTA: In a city known for monstrous traffic, "zombies" are rising up in a scary bid to get more people to use public transport.

That is the hope of Jakarta's light rapid transit operator, which has turned a train and station into the set of a bloody zombie apocalypse - with real passengers invited to the show.

The paid attraction, which the supercity's light rail operator PT LRT Jakarta and event organiser Pandora Box launched last month, aims to promote the relatively new system and, more generally, encourage young people to take public transport.

The twitching, growling actors are dressed in tattered clothes. One especially scary character shows only the whites of his eyes.