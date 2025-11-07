Explosion at mosque in Jakarta injures 55 people, teen suspect identified
The suspected perpetrator was about 17 years old and was currently undergoing surgery, said deputy house speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad.
JAKARTA: Dozens of people were injured and hospitalised after an explosion shook a mosque at a school complex in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Friday (Nov 7).
The incident during Friday prayers could have been an attack, officials indicated, with a 17-year-old identified as the "suspected perpetrator".
The country's deputy house speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, speaking to media after visiting a hospital, said the suspect was currently undergoing surgery.
Police are investigating the cause of the explosion at the site in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta, city police chief Asep Edi Suheri told a televised press conference.
A total of 55 people were admitted to hospitals, he said, adding that the injuries ranged from minor to serious and included burns.
Asep said authorities had also set up posts in two hospitals to assist relatives in finding injured victims.
Local news agency Antara reported that the National Police's Special Detachment anti-terror unit, also known as Densus 88, was investigating whether there were any elements of terrorism in the explosion.
Witnesses told local television stations that they heard at least two loud blasts around midday, just as the sermon had started at the mosque at SMA 27, a state high school within a navy compound.
State news agency Antara also quoted the deputy chief security minister Lodewijk Freidrich as saying there were two explosions at the mosque.
Students and others ran out in panic as grey smoke filled the mosque.
Earlier, the Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency said that the explosion originated from a speaker at the school.
Asep said an anti-bomb squad that was deployed at the scene found toy rifles and a toy gun near the mosque.
"Police are still investigating the scene to determine the cause of the blasts,” Suheri said, and urged against speculation that the incident was an attack before the police investigation is completed.
“Let the authorities work first,” Suheri said. “We will convey whatever the results are to the public.”
Dante, a student who was attending prayers at the mosque, told news outlet Kumparan that the explosion threw nails in the air, injuring five of his friends.
“(Two of them) were hit in the hands and feet, hit by nails," he said, initially believing that the explosion came from the mosque’s sound system.
Antara reported that authorities were alerted to the explosion at about 12.10pm local time, and that two fire trucks were deployed to extinguish the fire.
News channels KompasTV and MetroTV showed footage of a police line around the school with ambulances standing by. Images of the mosque showed no extensive damage.
According to CNN Indonesia, Deputy Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs Lodewijk Freidrich Paulus said that a photo of a purported weapon, circulating on social media, is “just a toy”.
"There was a picture of it, but it turned out to be a toy gun, not a real gun, after we checked it was a toy gun," he was quoted as saying by the media outlet, stressing that authorities are still investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.