Explosion at mosque in Jakarta injures 55 people, teen suspect identified

JAKARTA: Dozens of people were injured and hospitalised after an explosion shook a mosque at a school complex in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Friday (Nov 7).

The incident during Friday prayers could have been an attack, officials indicated, with a 17-year-old identified as the "suspected perpetrator".

The country's deputy house speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, speaking to media after visiting a hospital, said the suspect was currently undergoing surgery.

Police are investigating the cause of the explosion at the site in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta, city police chief Asep Edi Suheri told a televised press conference.

A total of 55 people were admitted to hospitals, he said, adding that the injuries ranged from minor to serious and included burns.

Asep said authorities had also set up posts in two hospitals to assist relatives in finding injured victims.