Fire breaks out in 7-storey building in Indonesia's Jakarta, 20 dead
JAKARTA: A fire broke out at a seven-storey building in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Tuesday (Dec 9), with 20 people confirmed dead and some still trapped inside.
Senior Commissioner Susatyo Purnomo Condro, who is the chief of the Central Jakarta Police, said that the fatalities consist of 15 women and 5 men. Among those who died include a pregnant woman.
“There was a pregnant woman who was among the fatalities,” he was quoted as saying by CNN Indonesia.
He added that most of the victims did not appear to suffer from burns and most likely died of asphyxiation. The fire, Susatyo said, was suspected to have been caused by batteries burning on the first floor of the building.
When the fire first broke out, most of the firm’s employees were outside the building during their lunch break.
According to information from the Jakarta Fire and Rescue Service, the fire started at around 12.50pm local time.
It has since been extinguished as efforts to evacuate the building continue, local broadcaster Kompas TV reported.
The building is the office of Terra Drone Indonesia, which provides drones for aerial survey activities with clients in the mining to agriculture sectors.
The company secured funding from Japanese drone firm Terra Drone Corporation, according to the company's website.
Footage broadcast by Kompas TV showed dozens of firefighters trying to evacuate the people inside, and some were carrying body bags from the building.
In various videos circulating online, flames could be seen blazing from the first floor of the building, while thick smoke billowed from the floors above.
Meanwhile, another video shows employees on the roof of the building waiting to be rescued, while smoke billows around them. Long ladders were used to evacuate the victims.