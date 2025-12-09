Fire breaks out in 7-storey building in Indonesia's Jakarta, 20 dead

JAKARTA: A fire broke out at a seven-storey building in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Tuesday (Dec 9), with 20 people confirmed dead and some still trapped inside.

Senior Commissioner Susatyo Purnomo Condro, who is the chief of the Central Jakarta Police, said that the fatalities consist of 15 women and 5 men. Among those who died include a pregnant woman.

“There was a pregnant woman who was among the fatalities,” he was quoted as saying by CNN Indonesia.

He added that most of the victims did not appear to suffer from burns and most likely died of asphyxiation. The fire, Susatyo said, was suspected to have been caused by batteries burning on the first floor of the building.