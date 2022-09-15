CNA Explains: Key career highlights of outgoing Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and what’s next for him

JAKARTA: Anies Rasyid Baswedan has only around a month left to be the top man to govern the Indonesian capital Jakarta as his five-year term will end on Oct 16.

He initially came to the job with his deputy Sandiaga Uno before the latter resigned in 2018 to run as vice president in the 2019 presidential election.

Since then the position of deputy governor was held by Ahmad Riza Patria.

On Tuesday (Sep 13), the Jakarta legislative council proposed three candidates to replace outgoing Mr Baswedan.

Presidential secretariat head Heru Budi Hartono, Jakarta’s provincial government Marullah Matali and Ministry of Home Affairs director general for political affairs Bahtiar, who goes by one name, have been proposed as the potential successor to Mr Baswedan.

While his days as governor are numbered, many believe that this will not be the end of Mr Baswedan’s political career.

Several polls have named him as a potential presidential candidate in the upcoming 2024 election, placing him among the top names such as that of defence minister Prabowo Subianto and Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo.