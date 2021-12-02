Indonesia’s largest stadium turns to shorebirds to maintain grass turf

JAKARTA: Five pied stilts with their thin and long pink legs are usually kept in a cage. When they are let out for several hours daily, they have an important task of maintaining the grass field of what would be Indonesia’s largest stadium.

Although the main field of Jakarta International Stadium is still under construction, the five birds have been busy working to find insects and ward off pests for the past year on one of the two completed training fields.

The training field in North Jakarta is laid with hybrid grass, a mixture of 95 per cent natural grass Zoysia matrella and 5 per cent synthetic grass. The stadium management is reluctant to use pesticides on it.

“We have some uniqueness in our project because we are using the sharp eyes of birds and their animal instincts to spot insects in the grass that cannot be seen by human eyes.

“So we use pied stilts from Boyolali (in Central Java) that can eat the pests and effectively maintain the fertility of the grass without us needing to use pesticides,” said Mr Muhammad Rizky Fauzi, a construction manager with Jakarta Propertindo. Also known as Jakpro, the Jakarta regional-owned enterprise oversees the development of the stadium.