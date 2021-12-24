Logo
Japan health panel approves Merck's oral COVID-19 treatment
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Merck & Co. campus in Linden, New Jersey March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky

24 Dec 2021 07:08PM (Updated: 24 Dec 2021 07:08PM)
TOKYO: A Japanese health ministry panel on Friday (Dec 24) recommended approval of the COVID-19 anti-viral pill developed by Merck & Co, part of plans by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to roll out new treatments by year-end as concerns rise about the Omicron variant.

The panel decision sets the stage for shipments of 200,000 doses across the country from this weekend, based on preparations announced earlier by Kishida.

Japan is betting heavily on oral treatments to keep serious infections and deaths at bay should a feared sixth wave of the pandemic emerge. The government agreed last month to pay Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics about US$1.2 billion for 1.6 million courses of their drug molnupiravir.

In addition, Kishida announced last week a deal to procure 2 million doses of a separate anti-viral pill developed by Pfizer. And Japan's Shionogi & Co is expected to soon file for approval of its own treatment, supplying another 1 million doses by early next year.

US regulators on Thursday authorised the Merck pill for certain high-risk adult patients.

Merck is known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada.

Countries rushed to buy Merck's molnupiravir after very promising initial results, but subsequent company data in late November indicated the drug was markedly less effective than previously thought. France cancelled its order on Wednesday.

Japan this week confirmed the first known cases of Omicron infections that could not be traced back to overseas travellers. Community transmissions of the variant have now been found in the western cities of Osaka and Kyoto, and a suspected case was announced in Tokyo on Friday.

Source: Reuters/dv

