Japan, Australia concerned over Myanmar disbanding Aung San Suu Kyi's party

Japan and Australia on Wednesday (Mar 29) expressed their concern over the dissolution of Myanmar's former ruling party and urged the military government to pursue a more inclusive process to return the country to democracy.

Myanmar's ruling junta on Tuesday disbanded Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) and 39 other parties over their failure to meet a deadline to register for an election that is set to extend the army's grip on power.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a military coup in early 2021 that upended a decade of tentative democracy, with a bloody crackdown on protests giving rise to an armed struggle against the junta. More than a million people have been displaced by fighting, according to the United Nations.

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, 77, is serving 33 years in prison for various offences and dozens of her NLD allies are also in jail or have fled. The NLD had repeatedly ruled out running in the election, for which no date has been set, calling it illegitimate.