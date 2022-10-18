Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Japan, Australia to seek security agreement when premiers meet this week: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Japan, Australia to seek security agreement when premiers meet this week: Report

Japan, Australia to seek security agreement when premiers meet this week: Report

FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, poses for a photo with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before their meeting at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Hiro Komae/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

18 Oct 2022 12:03PM (Updated: 18 Oct 2022 12:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japan and Australia seek to reach a new security agreement with particular regard to China's maritime expansion when the two countries' prime ministers meet in Perth on Saturday (Oct 22), Japan's Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

The two US allies have been fortifying security ties as a counterbalance to China's growing military strength. In May, Japan's Fumio Kishida and Australia's Anthony Albanese agreed to work toward a new bilateral declaration on security cooperation.

Coordination in defence and economic security for realising a free and open Indo-Pacific region will likely go into the declaration, the Nikkei reported, without citing sources.

An official at Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Reuters that it was too early to comment on what will be achieved at the meeting.

The Australian prime minister's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The countries' previous joint declaration on security cooperation, agreed by then-prime ministers Shinzo Abe and John Howard in 2007, stipulates cooperation in such areas as counter-terrorism and North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons programmes.

Kishida and Albanese are also set to confirm cooperation in energy and natural resources, the Nikkei reported. Australia is Japan's biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas.

Related:

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

Australia Japan Fumio Kishida Anthony Albanese

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.